An appeal has been launched to reunite the owner of a ring found by railway staff during a beach clean.

Staff from Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) found the ring during a clean-up organised by the Marine Conservation Society at low tide on Monday.

The event, part of the charity’s Great British Beach Clean, was also joined by Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club and Brighton and Hove Buses.

GTR’s head of environment Jason Brooker said: “It may not have much intrinsic value but it could be very special to someone and we’d really love to get it back to the owner.

“Call 0203 750 2031 explaining the location on the beach where you lost the ring to reclaim it.”



The team of 35 volunteers picked up 589 pieces of litter from just a 100m stretch, ranging from crisp packets to bottle tops and cigarette butts.

Everything collected was also catalogued.