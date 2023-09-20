A severe weather warning for rain has been issued for this afternoon and overnight the Met Office.

The weather service’s general forecast for Brighton says heavy rain will begin at 2pm and continue into the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The severe weather warning begins at 4pm and runs until 3am tomorrow.

It says: “A spell of rain, heavy at times, will affect the area later Wednesday afternoon and into the early hours of Thursday.

“15 to 20 mm could fall within an hour in places with as much as 30 to 40 mm over 2 to 3 hours.

“This may lead to some travel disruption, especially during the busy evening travel period.”