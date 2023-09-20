A man suspected of rape has been arrested at an address in Brighton, police said this afternoon (Wednesday 20 September).

Sussex Police said: “Following an appeal to locate Devante Green, he has now been arrested on suspicion of rape at a property in Brighton on Tuesday 5 September.

“An investigation into the offence is ongoing and the victim is receiving support from specially trained officers.

“If you have information which may assist our investigation, please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Eldridge.”