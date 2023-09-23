A man is alleged to have racially abused a bus passenger in Brighton, prompting the police to issue an appeal for help tracing the suspect.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information after a man was racially abused on a bus in Brighton.

“The incident occurred while the bus – believed to be number 28 or 29 – was travelling past The Level around 4.43pm on Saturday 2 September.

“Both the suspect and the victim were sat on the ground floor close to the disabled seats at the time and officers are particularly keen to hear from a woman in a white top who may have witnessed it.

“The suspect is described as a white man in his sixties, of medium build and in a wheelchair.

“He had a grey goatee beard, was wearing a long-sleeved checked shirt and was carrying a backpack.

“He also wore a bandana over his head covering his hair.

“Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47230171226.”