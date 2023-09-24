A couple has been given new ebikes to replace the stolen cycles they had used to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Sarah Hurst, 53, and James Wright, 74, were gutted when their old ebikes were stolen from outside the i360, where they had locked them to railings, in June.

Cancer fighter Sarah and diabetic James, whose conditions have reduced their mobility, also used the bikes to help them get around Brighton and Hove.

Now the owners of a Hove ebike distributor, Welans, have given the couple two new ebikes.

Welans is run by Berkay Aktas and Robert Huddlestone, who met at Brighton’s BikeShed bike shop after Berkay moved to the UK from Turkey.

James said: “The stolen bikes were more than just vehicles; they were a lifeline which allowed us to navigate our challenges with greater ease.

This act of kindness has not only restored our mobility but also reignited our hope and determination. We’re now hoping to take on new charity challenges, using the bikes.”

Sarah and James were planning to use their original ebikes to ride round Britain’s coastline to raise money for the Sussex Cancer Fund and Diabetes UK.