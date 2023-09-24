Firefighters rescued a paraglider at the Devil’s Dyke yesterday afternoon (Saturday 23 September).

The injured paraglider was reported to have fallen about 6ft.

A 999 call was made shortly after 12.15pm and crew were sent from East Sussex and West Sussex fire services.

Among those responding to the downland incident were crews from Preston Circus, in Brighton, and Hove.

Rescuers abseiled down the steep hillside to reach the injured paraglider.

The casualty was placed on a stretcher before being hoisted back up the hill.

The rescue took just over three hours, with the paraglider handed over to the South East Coast Ambulance Service with slight injuries.

A firefighter said that crews left scene shortly after 3.20pm.