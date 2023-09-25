A 16-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old in the back with a large kitchen knife in a “cowardly” attack in Portslade in the early hours of the morning.

The boy wielding the knife, who lives in Mile Oak, and his accomplice, a 16-year-old boy from Hove, were sentenced at Brighton Youth Court at separate hearings in the past few weeks.

The Mile Oak teen was given 16 months’ youth detention after pleading guilty to assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and having a knife.

The slightly younger boy from Hove pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and was given a two-year supervision order.

Sussex Police said: “The pair of 16-year-olds, from Hove and Portslade, were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday 9 August 2022 after a 15-year-old boy reported being stabbed in Valley Road.

“Both suspects fled the scene but were caught by officers, one was arrested within 20 minutes and the other was later linked to the offence.

“They cannot be named due to their age.

“The victim had been lured to Valley Road shortly before 2.30am where he was ambushed by the two defendants.

“They chased him down the road, pushed him over and stabbed him in the back.

“He was treated in hospital for three days but went on to make a full recovery.

“Following the arrests, a knife was found at the scene next to a jacket which was forensically linked to one of the boys.”

Investigator Rose Horan said: “The motive behind this pre-meditated attack was robbery.

“The CCTV is chilling – we see the two masked youths approach their victim, a 15-year-old child, chase him and knock him to the ground.

“One of the youths stabs him in the back with a large kitchen knife.

“In terms of youth crime, this is about as dangerous and cowardly as it gets. It could so easily have had a tragic ending.

“Our officers were able to bring them into custody very swiftly after the emergency call came in.

“Please report any crimes to us online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”