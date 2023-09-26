A judge has set a trial date for a man charged with trying to kill a woman in Brighton.

Fharharde Uddin, 26, of Lanterns Way, London, was accused of driving a car at 24-year-old Shani Challis, in Whitehawk Crescent, at about 6am on Saturday 19 August, causing her serious injuries.

As well as attempted murder, Uddin also faces two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, having been charged with attacking two police officers when he was arrested on Saturday 19 August.

He is expected to face a jury on Monday 18 March for a trial that is expected to last seven or eight days.

His case was listed at Lewes Crown Court today before Judge Christine Laing, the Honorary Recorder of Brighton and Hove, although Uddin was not present.

Not guilty pleas were formally entered on his behalf.

He is next due before the court on Monday 30 October.

When Uddin appeared before Brighton magistrates last month, on Tuesday 22 August, he was remanded in custody because of the nature and seriousness of the attempted murder charge.

At the time, Detective Inspector Duncan Elliott, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, issued a public appeal for help with the case.

He said: “We continue to appeal for any witnesses to get in touch, including anyone who may have mobile phone, dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage from the area around that time.

“Our investigation is ongoing and police will continue to be in the area making inquiries as the case progresses.”

Sussex Police added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Bromley.

“Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”