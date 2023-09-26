Traffic was brought to a halt on Brighton seafront today (Tuesday 26 September) by a temporary traffic light stuck on red.

The faulty signal by the Royal Albion Hotel, where demolition work is still taking place, caused a snarl up on the A259 and some feeder roads.

A separate problem brought traffic on the A27 to a snail’s pace between Hollingbury and Lewes on the eastbound side of the road at lunchtime today.

A broken down car in the inside lane caused a four-mile queue back to just over the brow of the hill after the Hollingbury turn-off.