A giant toy husky was spotted outside public toilets in Portslade this morning.

A photo shared on social media of the plush grey and white husky, shows it left outside Vale Park public toilets.

It was shared with the caption: “If anyone has had this stolen from Amazon etc it’s outside Vale toilets.”

The big cuddly toy appears to have a tail and could be mistaken for a giant toy fox or rodent, although a Google Images search suggests it is most likely to be a soft version of the sleigh-pulling hound.

According to commenters, the furry artic favourite was in a garden on Church Road last night, opposite the Health Centre bus stop.