There was relief as fire crews stood down and guests were able to return to the Metropole hotel on Brighton seafront at lunchtime today (Saturday 30 September).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to the hotel, in King’s Road, late this morning after a fire alarm went off.

Some suggested that smoke had been seen on one of the upper floors and 10 fire engines were sent to the scene.

But after a thorough check of the building, the fire service said that it had turned out to be an accidental false alarm.

Shortly after 2.15pm Sussex Police said: “All emergency services have stood down following a report of a fire at the Metropole in King’s Road earlier today (Saturday 30 September).

“Police were called to assist East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service at around 10.30am.

“The road has now reopened.”

Earlier, Sussex Police said: “We are currently assisting East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service with a fire at the Metropole hotel, in King’s Road.

“Seven fire engines are at the scene and the road is blocked.

“All hotel guests have been evacuated.

“We are asking people to avoid the area while we deal with the incident.”

The alarm was raised today just over two months after a devastating fire ravaged the Royal Albion Hotel a short distance further east along on the seafront.

The Metropole was recently rebranded as the Doubletree after being known as the Hilton Brighton Metropole for more than 20 years.

The hotel was designed by Alfred Waterhouse and opened in 1890 as the Metropole.