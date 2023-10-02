It seems that world famous bass guitarist Glen Matlock has been very busy indeed. Over the past year, not only has he been touring all over the place with Blondie as their live bass player, and touring with Lust For Life, as well as dropping his ‘Consequences Coming’ 13 track album via Cooking Vinyl on 28th April, but he’s also managed to squeeze in the writing of a 336 page hardback book!

Glen was a founding member of the Sex Pistols and is credited as a songwriter on ten of the twelve tracks on the ‘Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols’ classic album. He went on to form the Rich Kids and is the veteran of countless musical collaborations (too many to list here).

Thursday 12th October will be an important date in Glen’s diary as that’s the day that his book titled ‘Triggers: A Life in Music’ will hit the bookshops right across the land. This fascinating new book charts the life and career of Sex Pistols legend Glen Matlock through the lens of thirty of his most formative songs – from the ones that influenced him as a child to the ones he wrote and played on as a star.

‘Triggers: A Life in Music’ shares insider tales of the Sex Pistols’ earliest gigs and stormiest reunions, as well as their most idiosyncratic inter-band dynamics, the book offers a vivid insight into the ultimate icons of punk. Yet, having performed and recorded with so many musical luminaries over the decades, Glen also reflects on his time with the likes of Iggy Pop, David Bowie, the Faces, Blondie, Primal Scream and many more, bookending his account with two ‘winters of discontent’: 1976 and 2022.

‘Triggers: A Life in Music’ is the story of an outspoken, uncompromising man and remarkable, game-changing musician.

Glen has chosen to launch the book here in Brighton at Resident (27-28 Kensington Gardens, North Laine) on Thursday 12th October at 6pm. The instore event will feature Glen in conversation with British journalist Alexis Petridis who is the head rock and pop music critic for The Guardian, and a regular contributor for GQ. There will also be a Q & A session as part of the event and Glen will be signing copies of ‘Triggers: A Life in Music’ which can be pre-ordered HERE as part of the instore event, and those wishing to only purchase the book but NOT attend the evening can click the link HERE to solely buy the book from Resident.

Find out more about Glen Matlock at glenmatlock.co.uk.

