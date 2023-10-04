A Brighton neighbourhood which voted for a parking scheme in principle appears to have changed its mind after seeing detailed plans.

Just over half of residents in the south of Hollingdean responding to a consultation voted in favour of developing plans for a seven-day-a-week scheme last year.

But after these were drawn up and put to them again, 60% of the third of households which responded voted against.

People living in roads in the north of Hollingdean voted against last year, and were not included in the scheme consulted on this year.

Councillor Theresa Fowler said: “I live in the ward so I understand all the issues on both sides of the argument.

“I was really hoping that with this consultation we would get a concise yes or no, which we have got – a no.

“I’ve had quite a lot of residents come up to me and say they changed their minds because they wanted a light scheme.

“They said yes to the previous consultation because they wanted light touch and they said no to this one because they didn’t want a full scheme.

“Also there’s the cost of living. People are telling me they can’t afford it.

“It the lower end of Hollingdean that’s having really bad issues with parking, car swapping and vans parked randomly.

“The only way for it to come back again is for people to bring deputations to committee and it will go to the next round.”

The committee also discussed a leaflet published by residents, which Brighton and Hove News understands said the cost of permits would be much higher than it actually is.

But officers said the correct pricing was included on official leaflets sent to every household, and on the online consultation page.

Brighton and Hove City Council wrote to 2223 addresses, and received 758 responses from April to June this year.

After residents presented a petition in March 2019, the first consultation on parking schemes in Hollingdean took place in April 2022 and presented both light-touch and full schemes as potential options.

After 52% voted in favour of a full scheme last year, the second consultation only provided the option of a parking scheme which would have operated from Monday to Sunday, 8am to 8pm.