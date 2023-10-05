A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for murder after another teenager was fatally stabbed in Brighton this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Queens Road at around 5pm to reports of a 17-year-old boy having been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, where he was sadly pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed.

Following an extensive search, a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life and we understand the community will be shocked and alarmed.

“A suspect is in custody and a fast-moving investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and why. While we do so, there will be an increased police presence in the area for some time.

“This incident took place in the centre of the city at a peak time. Officers have already spoken with many witnesses, but we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw a man dressed in black leaving the area who hasn’t yet provided details to the police.

“Similarly, we are asking anyone who has relevant information or video footage – for example from a dashcam or their mobile phone – to call 101 or report online, quoting Operation Ash. Always call 999 if it is an emergency.”