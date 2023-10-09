A 16-year-old boy from Southwick has been charged with murder after 17-year-old Mustafa Momand was stabbed to death in Queen’s Road, Brighton, last Thursday.

Police are continuing to try to find the weapon that was used and which has still not been traced.

Sussex Police said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has this evening (Monday 9 October) authorised a charge of murder against a 16-year-old boy from Southwick.

“The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Brighton Youth Court on Tuesday morning (10 October).

“It follows the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Mustafa Momand, in Queen’s Road, Brighton, around 5pm on Thursday 5 October.

“The suspect was arrested that same evening in the Moulsecoomb area.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family, who continue to be supported by officers at this difficult time.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and our efforts to establish the exact circumstances of what happened that day are ongoing.

“We know that a weapon – believed to be a knife – was used in the attack, and despite extensive searches of the area we have so far been unable to trace it.

“I would therefore urge anyone in the vicinity of Queens Road or The Avenue, Moulsecoomb, to please check their gardens, bins or outbuildings for any signs of a discarded weapon, and if you see anything, please report it to us immediately.”

Sussex Police added that information could be reported online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Ash, or by calling 999 in an emergency.

Anyone with inforation can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.