A Brighton man has denied attacking a woman three times in just over a month.

Darren Kipling, 33, of Hobby Place East, in Whitehawk Road, Brighton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault by beating and a charge of common assault.

He was arraigned – or formally charged – when he appeared in custody at Hove Crown Court today (Tuesday 10 October) before Judge Jeremy Gold.

Kipling is accused of attacking Krystal Caddick in August and September at Hobby Place East.

His case is next due in court for a case management hearing on Friday 8 December and a pre-trial review has been scheduled for Monday 19 February.

The trial by jury is expected to start on Monday 4 March and to last about three days.