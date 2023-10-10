It looks like Brighton will be absolutely buzzing with concerts on Saturday 11th November. If you like keeping your music at grassroots level and you enjoy it fast and loud, then the place to be that night will be The Pipeline which is Brighton’s foremost independent rock bar and can be found at 6 Little East Street.

Garageland promoters have teamed up with another promoter (AX) and have secured the services of no less than 4 bands for that night. These being City Dog, The Jackdaw, Hot Fiends and Burning Juniper.

The Brighton & Hove News have previously witnessed two of the bands on the bill and have previously reported thus:

CITY DOG – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 14.10.22

Next on the schedule are City Dog, another young three-piece from the local area. This is the first time I’ve seen them and I’ve heard good things. They don’t disappoint. First number ‘Overflow’ starts with some beautiful riffing on an usual scale that sounds faintly middle-eastern, before thumping and crashing towards a high velocity conclusion. Deri is on lead vocals, and wrangles a deliciously staccato guitar solo from his Fender Mustang. Jack grinds an Ibanez bass, and with his long curly blond hair looks like he’s stepped out of a Renaissance painting. The tumultuous storm brewing behind the kit is due to the fast and powerful stick work of Keelan, all thundering toms and triplet rolls, and big hits that start from altitude.

‘Never Enough’ has more of a classic rock feel, with a solo to match. This band also has a song called ‘New One’, joltingly powerful with an awkward rhythm. Previous single ‘The Tide’ is propelled by some seriously energetic drumming. If I close my eyes it could almost be Motörhead, though a more contemporary sounding section of post-punk guitar soon snaps me back to the present moment. During ‘Who Do You Know’, a serious mosh gets underway in the crowd, and at this stage there’s just enough space left for the dancers to build up momentum on the way to their next collision.

I’m hugely impressed by the growling threat of current single ‘Deadman’, and equally impressed that Deri has kept his coat on, as things are warming up considerably. The band’s attire seems like a microcosm of the British public’s mixed approach to changing seasons: Deri bundled up in outerwear, Jack in a vest, and the lean and wiry Keelan shirtless by this point. The brisk and choppy rhythm of ‘Mind Eraser’ is soundtracking a game of human pinball in the crowd. Some participants are skittled over, but there are plenty of willing hands to right them again, and this continues through the jolting ‘Happy Silver’, that concludes an excellent set.

THE JACKDAW – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 13.9.22

The Jackdaw, though, genuinely impressed me. I don’t know what I expected from them after the alt-rock-y vibes of Ordali, but it definitely wasn’t a delightfully dramatic post-punk band with the best shouty frontman this side of Monakis.

I’m not complaining, though; in fact, their set was one of the nicest surprises I’ve seen at a gig in a good while. Songs like ‘Don’t Understand’ and their cover of ‘Rockafeller Skank’ gave off the energy of lively classic punk without being too overwhelming.

Brighton punk bands are notoriously a bit feral when they stomp about the stage, and don’t get me wrong, I do love that, but this lot have definitely mastered the art of a dramatic freezeframe. It’s very much the type of music you’d mosh to with your hands behind your back, your pin badge-covered corduroy cap firmly lodged on your head.

The other two bands appearing at The Pipeline on Saturday 11th November are Hot Fiends who state that they are “Giving you punk with some hardcore vibes from Brighton” and Burning Juniper who are an Indie Rock band from Eltham in South East London consisting of Ellis Smith (lead vocals, guitar), Lewis Maddison (lead guitar), James Roberts (drums), and Callum Gough (bass). The band have been together for just a little over a year having met whilst they are still studying audio production at university.

