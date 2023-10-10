A 36-year-old man has denied charges of rape and attempted rape in Brighton last month.

Ahmed Lahmatar, of Willesden High Road, London, pleaded not guilty to the charges at Lewes Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 10 October).

He was arraigned – or formally charged – when he appeared in custody before Judge Mark Van Der Zwart.

His case is next due in court for a case management hearing on Friday 8 December and a pre-trial review has been scheduled for Friday 9 February.

The trial by jury is expected to start on Monday 4 March and to last about six days.