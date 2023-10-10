A vandal was caught on camera spraying the same tag which has been daubed across Brighton and Hove.

The young man was filmed spraying the BOT tag on a bin next to the statue of Queen Victoria in Victoria Gardens, Brighton.

The still above was posted on Reddit, saying it happened on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday morning, the same tag, as well as another, BEZZA, were sprayed on new play equipment being installed in Queens Park.

Sussex Police asked anyone who knows who the tagger is to call 101 or report it online.

Councillor Tristram Burden, who represents Queens Park, said: “It’s really important the taggers are identified and the police are aware – it needs to stop.

“We’re going to clean this off ASAP, but the police really need to step in and step up on tagging around Queen’s Park, and especially our new play area.”

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: “Any information which could assist in the identification of the tagger photographed can be reported online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”