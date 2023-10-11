Bombay Bicycle Club are thrilled to share ‘Tekken 2’, a surprise collaboration with the queen of funk and R&B, Chaka Khan. The track is the final track to be lifted from the band’s forthcoming new album, ‘My Big Day’, released next Friday (20th October).

Listen to 'Tekken 2' HERE / watch the video HERE from 6pm (Wednesday 11th October).

‘Tekken 2’ was written by frontman Jack Steadman at the band’s own London studio. Jack was eager to share the song with global legend Chaka Khan, envisioning her as the ultimate feature to elevate the track. She was, in essence, his dream feature.

“After Jack invited me and then sent the song, I loved it, the ethereal part drew me in,” Chaka said. “The band has such innovative and passionate energy, truly great musicians. Absolute vibes.”

This led to Jack jetting off to L.A. to capture her distinctive vocal line. “Tekken 2” showcases not just the band’s versatile musical prowess, but also their capacity to attract monumental talent spanning various music domains.

Jack on Tekken 2: “‘It has been a pretty crazy journey, from sitting on my sofa messing around with a keyboard and drum machine to sitting across from Chaka Khan in a fancy L.A. studio giving her singing directions.

Chaka was an absolute superstar and the whole experience was so positive. I think the song reflects that – it’s about coming together, putting any bad thoughts aside and just enjoying the moment.”

The band are also excited to announce a new headline tour across the UK and Ireland for January and February 2024, as well as a huge summer show at London’s Alexandra Palace Park next July.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale from Wednesday 25th October, and on general sale from 9:00am on Friday 27th October. Ticket details can be found at bombaybicycle.club.

‘My Big Day‘ is released on 20th October. The record features an eclectic host of guest vocalists that perfectly encapsulates the breadth of the band’s widespread appeal, including Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya, Holly Humberstone and now Chaka Khan.

Jack sits on both sides of the glass for the duration of the record, having previously produced their fourth album ‘So Long, See You Tomorrow’, and co-production with John Congleton for 2020’s ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’. Additional production comes from Paul Epworth on the track ‘Heaven’ and Ben Allen who co-produces ‘Turn The World On’.

The record was mixed by Dave Fridmann (renowned for his work with The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT, HAIM).

New 2024 UK & Ireland tour dates:

29th January – The Telegraph Building, Belfast

30th January – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

2nd February – O2 Academy, Birmingham

3rd February – Centre, Brighton

5th February – Beacon, Bristol

6th February – Rock City, Nottingham

8th February – O2 Academy, Sheffield

9th February – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich

10th February – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

12th February – Barrowland, Glasgow

15th February – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

16th February – O2 Apollo, Manchester

18th February – University Great Hall, Cardiff

12th July – Alexandra Palace Park, London

