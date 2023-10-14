Sir Michael Caine has announced his retirement from acting just days after the release of his final film – based on the true story of former Hove mayor and council leader Bernie Jordan.

The veteran star of stage and screen told the BBC: “I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well, I am now.

“I’ve figured, I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and had incredible reviews … What am I going to do that will beat this?”

The 90-year-old actor was talking about his final role in The Great Escaper as Bernie Jordan who wanted to go the 70th anniversary D-Day commemorations in France in June 2014.

After being told there were no places left on an organised trip, the 89-year-old Royal Navy veteran decided to make his own way there.

He vanished from the Pines, the nursing home in Hove where he lived with his wife Rene, played in the film by the late Glenda Jackson.

He was reported missing – and when the reason for his disappearance emerged, he was nicknamed the Great Escaper, making headlines around the world.

The film’s director Oliver Parker told Brighton and Hove News that Bernie and Rene had no children and few family members, making it harder to research their life stories.

But it also gave the writer William Ivory a bit more room for creative licence with his screenplay.

Even so, Billy Ivory appears to have learnt enough about Bernie to give an authentic flavour of the man, with telling details such as the two watches that he used to wear.

The film came out on general release just over a week ago after a regional premiere at the Duke of York’s Picturehouse where former staff from the Pines were among the audience.

Oliver Parker said: “The Pines staff were all there that night. One of them, a Romanian carer, said: ‘You even got the two watches!’ Billy is very thorough with his research.”

The production team also used creative licence with the locations – Hastings and St Leonards stood in for Brighton and Hove.

Both director and writer spoke about the film at the regional premiere, with Mr Parker later telling Brighton and Hove News: “It was very nice to be in Brighton. It was a sort of coming home.

“There was a sense of community – and he was such a civic fellow.

“I used to be an actor and I’ve acted in Brighton in various repertory tours. I’ve always loved an excuse to go there. It’s got a strong identity.”

Billy Ivory told the audience at the premiere: “My daughter was at art college in Brighton so the streets are familiar and I got to know quite a lot of the pubs – and the police station on one occasion but I’ll gloss over that!”

And like Bernie Jordan, Billy Ivory’s father saw active service, in his case flying bombers. Oliver Parker told Brighton and Hove News: “Billy’s father was deeply traumatised.”

He said that his trauma was repressed, as with so many men of his generation who had also served in the war. Seeing that from close quarters enabled Billy to add depth and poignancy to the script for the film.

The director said: “There are some real intense emotions and they give teeth – a bit of bite – to an otherwise sweet tale.”

Michael Caine has even spoken recently about his own active service, in Korea in the 1950s.

He went on to earn fame for a screen career that included films such as Zulu, the Ipcress File and Alfie through the likes of Get Carter and the Italian Job to his last hurrah, The Great Escaper.

The film, in part a love story, featuring two of Britain’s most enduring stars, has enjoyed positive reviews – and Michael Caine’s announcement of his retirement will only add interest.