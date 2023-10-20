A man has been charged with seven offences after a 12-mile car chase from Brighton to Worthing yesterday afternoon.

Sussex Police said this evening (Friday 20 October): “Police have charged a man with seven offences following the theft of a car in Brighton on Thursday 19 October.

“Officers received a report of a stolen car in Richmond Parade, Brighton, at about 1.30pm and, following a tactical pursuit, stopped the vehicle in North Street, Worthing.

“A number of police vehicles were involved which was necessary to bring the pursuit to a swift and safe conclusion.

“Some force was used to ensure there was no further risk to the public and the man was safely detained.

“Billy Eyre, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, burglary with intent to steal, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failure to stop and failure to provide a specimen and remains in police custody at this time.”

At least three police vehicles were damaged before the car, a silver Volkswagen (VW), was finally stopped.

No one was reported to have been injured.