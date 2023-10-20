Scores of pro-Palestinian protesters held a rally outside Peter Kyle MP’s offices today, demanding he back calls for a ceasefire.

About 60 demonstrators, including some former Labour members expelled when Jeremy Corbyn was a leader, waved flags and chanted “Long Live Palestine”.

They also stuck a letter on the window of the Hove MP’s office, signed “the residents of Brighton”.

The protest was one of several held by Palestine Action across the UK. Protesters expressed disappointment that Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to recognise “international war crimes committed by Israel”.

In an interview with LBC in the wake of Hamas launching a murderous assault on Israeli civilians, Sir Keir had appeared to suggest that Israel has “the right” to withhold energy and water from Gaza.

But Sir Keir argued on Friday that he had intended to say that Israel has the right to defend itself and retrieve the around 200 hostages being held “within international law”.

Ahmed Ali, an asylum seeker whose family is still in Gaza, said after the Brighton protest: “I urge Peter Kyle to call on the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to condemn Israel’s war crimes, put pressure on Israel to call a ceasefire and for them to facilitate humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

“I need them to ensure that my family and my people will survive.”

Dan Hadley, doctor and Medact Brighton coordinator said: “There has to be a cease-fire and humanitarian access right now. But for such atrocities to never happen again, Israel also has to end the siege of Gaza and the occupation of the West Bank for good, tear down its apartheid walls, and respect the right of Palestinians to return to their homes and live freely.”

Mr Kyle said: “The actions of Hamas on Israeli people was truly atrocious. I, along with my colleagues in the Labour party, unwaveringly support Israel in their fight against Hamas terror.

“However, all actions of self-defence must be carried out within international law and must not target civilians, or the health workers that are providing them with much needed critical care.

“Keir Starmer has stated that civilians must not be targeted and called for humanitarian corridors providing food, water, electricity and medicines.”

Also present at the protest were Tony Greenstein, who was expelled from Labour for sending members abuse including antisemitic tropes and who was convicted in May of planning to violently attack an Israeli-owned drone factory.

Becky Massey, who was expelled for supporting Chris Williamson MP when he said Labour had been “too apologetic” over anti-semitism, helped pin posters to the office’s windows.