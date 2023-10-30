A Brighton man who touched two women in Chalk night club has been jailed for eight months for sexual assault.

Yonas Mebrehatom, 47, of Elm Grove, in Brighton, had already spent almost six months in custody while awaiting his trial so was released on licence.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a club in Pool Valley in the early hours of Tuesday 2 May after security staff detained a man who was touching women on the dancefloor.

“Both women reported being grabbed and sexually assaulted before identifying the man to security who detained him.

“He was identified as Yonas Mebrehatom, of Elm Grove, in Brighton, and arrested.

“Mebrehatom was subsequently charged with sexual assault by penetration, assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and sexual assault by touching.

“At Chichester Crown Court on Friday (27 October), he was found guilty of causing actual bodily harm and sexual assault and not guilty of sexual assault by penetration.

“He was sentenced to a total of eight months, with half to be spent on licence. Having already served five months and 25 days remanded in custody, he was released on licence.

“Mebrehatom was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register, requiring him to notify police of certain personal details and information aimed at reducing his ability to cause harm.”

Detective Constable Kayleigh Hollobone said: “These two women were simply trying to enjoy dancing on a night out when they were grabbed and sexually assaulted by Yonas Mebrehatom.

“This behaviour is absolutely not acceptable and not something that women should feel they have to put up with in pubs, clubs, bars and any other spaces.

“The custodial sentence and ongoing monitoring of Mebrehatom as a sexual offender shows how seriously Sussex Police and its partners take crimes such as these.

“I would also like to commend security staff who swiftly protected the victims while detaining Mebrehatom.

“If you find yourself in a similar situation, please report to security staff or alert a nearby police officer. You can report to police online or via 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”