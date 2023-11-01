Residents are asking for two new bus shelters to be removed after they were vandalised four times in the eight weeks since they were installed.

The two shelters on opposite sides of Ovingdean Road, installed on 6 September, have so far had the windows smashed on three occasions and been graffitied once.

Ovingdean Residents Preservation Society (ORPS), says the shelters were “a box ticking exercise” and is calling for the under-used shelters to be removed or relocated to Falmer Road before they cost the council any more money to fix.

The bus shelters were installed following a planning agreement with Brookworth Homes, using money from the Skylarks development in Ovingdean.

Malcolm Spencer, chair of ORPS said: “No locals were ever consulted on the requirement.

“When we heard about the bus shelters, a group of residents and ORPS tried hard to get them stopped – or at the very least get the design changed to accommodate a ‘living roof’ but it was too much effort for the council or developer to change.

“We have very few call outs to the police for antisocial behaviour, but these bus shelters have been a magnet for vandalism, and provide no benefit to village residents.

“We now have two bus shelters that nobody in Ovingdean asked for, that we were forced to have installed despite a fierce campaign by residents against them, that are not used and that are vandalised.

“Today we learned they are too expensive to remove and to do so would be in breach of an agreement about infrastructure funding.

“We could have done so much more with the amount spent on these two bus shelters.”

Ovingdean Councillor Bridget Fishleigh said the shelters are not necessary because it is an under-used stop, and wastes electricity being kept lit all night.

Cllr Fishleigh said: “Falmer Road is busy all the time with passing traffic whereas Ovingdean Road is quiet so probably there would be less vandalism if the shelters were moved.

“I hope that the council’s transport team learn from this sorry waste of money situation and consult with residents and councillors when deciding what infrastructure is needed for a new development.”

The chair of the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, Councillor Trevor Muten said: “We’re obviously very disappointed that these bus shelters have been vandalised.

“We take a zero tolerance approach to vandalism. Those who carry out vandalism and prolific graffiti taggers ought to face the consequences of their actions.

“We will shortly launch a consultation on our Graffiti Tagging Reduction Strategy, which is our route to improving the situation across the city.

“The cost of repairs to these bus shelters will be met by Clear Channel, our bus shelter advertising concession holder, and we will work with them to ensure the repairs are carried out as soon as possible.

“Buses serve these bus stops from 6am up to midnight, providing a useful public transport link for Ovingdean residents to the city centre.”