One of Portslade’s post offices is set to move down the road to a new convenience store where a tanning studio currently operates.

The post office at 37-38 Station Road will close on Friday, 8 December. Subject to consultation, it will be moving to 8 Station Road, currently occupied by Sunshine Tanning Studio.

Post Office says it will turn into a convenience store and the post office counter will be operated by the existing postmaster.

The branch would offer the same range of products and services, except the National Lottery or the cash machine, and the same opening hours from Monday to Saturday.

A public consultation is open for locals to give feedback on the proposed move.

There would be three serving positions: two screened and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter of the convenience store.

The entrance to the proposed premises is on an incline and currently there is a step with wide doors.

As part of the refurbishment plan, the postmaster would complete works to improve the entrance access on the incline.

There are limited parking bays on Vale Road and further parking 50 metres away along Station Road with dedicated disabled bays.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 114907.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.