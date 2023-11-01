For The Lovely Eggs being in a band is a way of life. It’s about art. It’s about creativity and expression. It’s about following your own path and doing things your own way. Holly and David operate on their own terms, spewing out music, records, art and television shows before piling in the van and tearing round the country to perform a load of live sold-out shows.

Their wild and wilful independence sets themselves apart from other bands and despite having no management, booking agent, record label or publisher their recent album ‘I Am Moron’ shot to Number One in the Official UK Independent Charts and they continue to sell out shows across the country.

‘I Am Moron’ bears the fruit of their second collaboration with Grammy award winning producer Dave Fridmann, their first being ‘This Is Eggland’ which was released in February 2018 to critical acclaim. Their latest single release confusingly entitled ‘I, Moron’ is a collaboration with Godfather of Punk Iggy Pop and swiped the number one slot in both the Official UK Physical and Vinyl charts upon release. Iggy Pop is a fan of the band and recently dedicated one of his BBC 6 Music shows to The Lovely Eggs’ work.

That is, nonetheless, quite enough about the past. The Lovely Eggs now have their sights firmly set on the future and have had their two heads buried deep in new music, art, ideas and saving the Lancaster Music Co-Op, to complete a new album that will arrive in May, more details of which will arrive at a later date. Before then, though, the band have announced a UK tour that will roar through the UK in May, the band’s first headline shows in two years. And they are raring to get out and play.

“We’ve pretty much spent the last two years fighting to save Lancaster Music Co-op which is a community rehearsal rooms and recording studio where we live, so we’ve put a lot of headline shows on the back burner because we were spending most of our time wrangling with Lancaster City Council over a long-term lease,” explains Holly. “We also had an idiotic idea to make a 6-part TV show with artist Casey Raymond, so add that into the mix and we’ve kept ourselves pretty busy. Eggs TV is now complete and out there in the world, plus we’ve finally got a lease and long-term security for Lancaster Music Co-op, so we feel we can go on tour to celebrate, knowing that other musicians and bands in the area now have a positive future.”

“It is going to be frigging joyous to reunite with all our Eggheads across the UK and just have a big party each show,” continues Holly. “We’ve missed it! People know by now what to expect from us and we plan to bring it back with full force next May. Expect egg-shaped mayhem.”

Tickets will be available on pre-sale for members of the Eggs mailing list from 10am Thursday Nov 2nd and then go on general sale 10am Friday November 3rd.

Their forthcoming album will once again see them collaborating with producer Dave Fridmann and in 2023, Holly and David released their own TV show: EGGS TV, embarking on a televisual odyssey through alternative art, music, spoken word and underground culture. Teaming up with artist Casey Raymond, the 6-part YouTube series sucks you spiralling down the plughole into The Lovely Eggs’ distinctly off the wall universe, featuring guests Ian Mackaye, Gruff Rhys, Stewart Lee, John Grant, Cate le Bon, Maxine Peake, John Cooper Clarke, Space Lady, Pigs X 7, White Hills, Chris Packham and loads more. Watch the series HERE.

With releases across the world, The Lovely Eggs have played hundreds of gigs around the UK, USA and Europe. They have produced six albums and recorded more than ten live sessions for BBC 6 Music and BBC Radio One.

With observational and often surreal lyrics, The Lovely Eggs have a powerful raw sound that creates the sonic illusion of a band twice their size. They have become known for their ferocious yet joyous live performances.

Operating in a world where true authenticity is hard to find, The Lovely Eggs are one of the most exciting, innovative and genuine bands around. Welcome to their world. Welcome to Eggland.

Catch The Lovely Eggs live at the following dates in May 2024:

Thurs 23 St Lukes, Glasgow

Fri 24 La Belle Angele, Edinburgh

Sat 25 The Grove, Newcastle

Sun 26 The Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Mon 27 XOYO, Birmingham

Tues 28 Thekla, Bristol

Weds 29 Chalk, Brighton

Thurs 30 Earth, London

Fri 31 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Sat 1 June New Century, Manchester

Tour tickets go on sale on Friday 3rd November at 10am. Find yours HERE.

linktr.ee/thelovelyeggs