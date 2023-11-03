Buses will run on Christmas Day in Brighton and Hove again this year after a successful trial last year.

A special reduced schedule has been published today, which also includes the Coaster route 12 between Brighton and Seaford.

Brighton and Hove Buses also announced the routes for its Santa Bus this December, which this year is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The Christmas Day services can be found here.

The Santa Bus route can be found here.

Nick Hill, commercial director at Brighton and Hove Buses said: “We are pleased to confirm that due to the 2022 Christmas Day services being so popular, we are running them again this year with the addition of a service on the Coaster 12 route.

“Keeping our local community connected all year round and making it easier for passengers to get to their place of work, attend church or visit their families on Christmas Day, is hugely important to us.”