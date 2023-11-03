Shocking video footage shows a dangerous driver leading police on a high-speed chase through Brighton before crashing into a hedge.

Emre Baglam, sped into oncoming traffic, reached speeds of 70mph in a 20mph zone and went through red lights including one at Fiveways.

The chase ended when Baglam, 20, crashed an Audi into a hedge in Vale Road, in Patcham, on Sunday 3 September.

At Chichester Crown Court last month, Judge Jeremy Donne sentenced Baglam to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, and banned him from driving for two years.

A roads policing officer said that he had put not just his own safety at risk but that of his passengers and other road users.

The chase started on the A23, Preston Road, Brighton. Baglam raced up Stanford Avenue, through a red light at Fiveways and up Ditchling Road.

He sped down Carden Avenue, into Winfield Avenue, almost crashing into a car at the Ladies Mile Road crossroads before heading up Vale Avenue where he crashed.

Sussex Police said: “The 20-year-old failed to stop for police in Preston Road. The video shows him reaching speeds of 70mph in a 20mph zone, driving through red lights, completing dangerous overtakes and driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

“Sussex Police are sharing the footage because speeding remains one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“One in three collisions in Sussex are as a result of excess speed and last month Roads Policing Unit officers carried out increased patrols and speed checks to catch offenders.

“Baglam, of Holmbridge Gardens, Enfield, crashed the Audi into a hedge and was arrested.

“At Chichester Crown Court on Tuesday 3 October he admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving while disqualified and driving without valid insurance.

“He was disqualified from driving for two years and was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 20-month suspended prison sentence.

“The court also ordered Baglam to complete 20 ‘rehabilitation activity requirement’ (RAR) sessions, 19 ‘thinking skills programme’ sessions and put him under electronic monitoring until July 2024.

“Officers were alerted to Baglam’s vehicle over false or cloned registration plates and located the vehicle in Preston Road, Brighton, on Sunday 3 September.

“Baglam failed to stop and drove up Stanford Avenue at 70mph in a 20mph zone.

“He switched off the headlights in the vehicle and went through a red light at the Fiveways junction.

“After a short pursuit, he lost control and crashed in Vale Avenue into a hedge.”

Sergeant Vicki Rees said: “Baglam drove at high speed through Brighton, putting the safety of himself, his passengers and other road users at high risk.

“Speeding accounts for one in three collisions in Sussex. This month, our officers have been carrying out increased patrols to target people speeding and that works continues 24/7 all year round.

“This case demonstrates our determination to catch offenders and take dangerous drivers off our roads before they cause harm to themselves or other road users.”