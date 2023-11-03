The council has vowed to “leave no stone unturned” in tracking down fly-tippers who dumped tonnes of waste next to a community orchard.

Dog walkers discovered building rubble, bin bags and household goods piled high on the slip road next to the Racehill Community Orchard yesterday morning.

Lead councillor for the environment Tim Rowkins said: “We are investigating this appalling case of fly-tipping and will be collating evidence to identify those responsible.

“We have a zero tolerance approach to fly-tipping of any sort. Once those responsible are identified, we will be looking to prosecute them.

“The fact that somebody would even consider dumping waste right in the middle of an access route to such a beautiful location used by our communities is frankly unbelievable.

“I will leave no stone unturned in identifying the perpetrator.

“If anyone has any information, cctv or ring doorbell footage in this area that might help our investigation, please email it to our environmental enforcement team at EnvironmentalEnforcement@brighton-hove.gov.uk.”