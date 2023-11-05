Some 400 old crocks took part in the annual London to Brighton Veteran Car Run today (Sunday 5 November).

The event recreates the “emancipation run” of 1896 when drivers celebrated the 4mph speed limit rising to 14mph and the requirement for a man to walk ahead of a car being scrapped.

Today, the organisers also marked the 70th anniversary of Genevieve, a film set against the backdrop of the annual veteran car run.

The 1953 pitted the drivers of two old crocks in a rivalry – a Darracq named Genevieve and a Spyker. Today, both cars crossed the line together.

The event is open to cars from before 1905 and one driver said that it was a testament to their makers and owners that so many turned out again.

The weather was dryer and brighter than the wet and stormy conditions yesterday although the air was fresh.

The first cars left Hyde Park at 7am and, although it is avowedly not a race, drivers had until 4.30pm to cross the finish line in Madeira Drive, Brighton.

Crowds turned out along the 60-mile route and on Brighton seafront to welcome the old crocks.