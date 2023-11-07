A driver has been jailed for a hit and run crash near Waitrose, in Brighton, where he drove into a pedestrian then sped off with a smashed windscreen.

Abdul Shabir, 27, of Crown Road, Portslade, was at the wheel of a dark blue Volkswagen Golf Tdi when he crashed into a 45-year-old man from Littlehampton, in Montpelier Road, Brighton.

The dangerous driver was jailed for a year by Judge Janet Waddicor at Lewes Crown Court last month for the hit and run nearly two years ago.

Shabir, who tried dumping 28 grams (10 ounces) of cannabis when the police caught up with him, was banned from driving for two and a half years.

Sussex Police said: “A dangerous driver ignored red lights and collided with a pedestrian in Brighton.

“Abdul Shabir had been spoken to by police community support officers (PCSOs) for parking illegally in Western Road but refused to stop and give his details.

“The PCSOs could smell cannabis from the VW Golf but Shabir drove away westbound past Waitrose and turned into Montpelier Road.

“He paid no regard for other road users and went through a red light during the incident at 1.30pm on Saturday 4 December 2021.

“Shabir collided with a pedestrian but did not stop. He drove on the wrong side of the road to get away, despite his windscreen being smashed.

“The pedestrian, a 45-year-old man from Littlehampton, described being swept off his feet and over the bonnet of the car.

“He was left shaken and was taken to hospital where he was later discharged. He later required further medical treatment.

“Shabir tried to flee down Temple Gardens but was intercepted. After a stand-off, he ran back up Montpelier Road on foot and deposited a carrier bag containing drugs in a bin which was witnessed by an officer.

“The officer parked his vehicle next to the bin and pursued Shabir on foot up the hill in Montpelier Road where Shabir was detained.

“Shabir, an unemployed 27-year-old, of Crown Road, Portslade, was later charged with dangerous driving and possession of a class B drug.

“He admitted the charges at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 13 July and, on Friday 6 October, he appeared for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court.

“Shabir was sentenced to one year in prison. He was disqualified from driving for two and a half years and was ordered to pay £100 in compensation and a £156 surcharge.”

In a statement about the incident, the pedestrian said: “At first I thought the driver was a stupid person and must have ruined his life. But now I just feel angry at him.

“The whole incident was over very quickly. I did not even see the car coming. In hospital they were amazed that I was up and walking.”

After the case, Crime Investigator Lisa Moffat said: “The PCSOs in this case were able to speak to the victim and get detailed accounts of what they had seen.

“Meanwhile, an officer reacted swiftly to the report and was able to catch up with Shabir to make the arrest.

“He tried to throw away a plastic bag containing a small amount of cannabis but this was seized and linked to him through his DNA.

“Shabir was reckless and showed no regard for other road users. It is shocking that despite knocking over a pedestrian he carried on in a bid to evade police.

“This case shows we are determined to catch offenders and get justice for victims.”