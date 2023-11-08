Sixth-formers attending special schools will be asked to pay 5 per cent of their transport costs after councillors backed the move which is intended to save money for the council.

Parent Carers’ Council (PaCC) representative Pippa Hodge told a Brighton and Hove City Council meeting that it was “a disability toll”.

She said that the families of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) did not have the money to spare for travel costs.

But the council’s Children, Families and Schools Committee voted to bring in the charge of £547 a year towards the cost of taxis and minibuses for 16 to 19-year-olds.

Ms Hodge said that, within the SEND community, families were struggling with the “cost of living crisis” and the costs of raising young people with additional needs.

She said: “We would dearly love our children and young people to be able to go to their closest school for their sixth form studies.

“We’d love them to be able to walk with their mates. We’d love them to jump on a bike or get a little moped and tootle off to their local college. But they can’t.

“They can’t because they have a severely complex set of circumstances – be that disabilities, social, emotional, mental health behaviour, because they’re not safe on public transport or because the setting they go to is much further away.”

She said providing a “pass” to families on low income was too simplistic because no families in the SEND community could find £60 a month.

Labour councillor Jacob Taylor said that councillors understood how parents of children with special educational needs spent their whole lives fighting to get what they need.

But Councillor Taylor, who co-chairs the Children, Families and Schools Committee, said that the cost of home to school transport was “very large” for many councils and not funded by the government.

He said that the council was currently facing a serious financial situation this year and next, with a £25 million gap in the budget that had to be addressed.

He said: “We don’t have a heap of nice choices to make on this one. In future, if a Labour government starts to properly fund local government and some of these services, this might be something we need to look at.

“For now, we have relatively few options to try to bring this budget more under control.”

Green councillor Sue Shanks said: “The national government expects young people to stay on in education post 16 and yet they’re not prepared to pay for transport for that for anybody.

“It would seem to me that really this is a government decision that we ought to be arguing about. To say you’ve got to stay on at school but we’re not prepared to fund your transport seems wrong to me.”

The council’s assistant director of education and skills Jo Lyons told councillors that there was no legal requirement for the council to provide free or subsidised travel for 16 to 19-year-olds.

Brighton and Hove was an outlier compared with other councils nationally – and 79 per cent of unitary authorities did not provide transport.

She said that those on low incomes and young people who had complex needs or who had to travel with medical specialists or equipment would not face a charge.

The budget for home to school transport for young people with SEND from 5 to 16 was almost £3.5 million and was expected to be overspent by £518,000 in this financial year. The budget for 16 to 18-year-olds was £918,000.

Seven Labour councillors voted for the proposals. Two Greens voted against while the single Conservative on the 10-strong committee abstained.