The Smile have revealed details of their brand-new album ‘Wall Of Eyes’, set for release on 26th January on XL Recordings. The band have also shared the title track from the album ‘Wall Of Eyes’, which is accompanied by a music video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The new album, which was recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, is produced and mixed by previous collaborator Sam Petts-Davies and features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra.

The Smile have also announced a headline European tour for March 2024, including UK dates in Brighton, London, Manchester and Glasgow. The tour dates go on sale at 9am UK time on Friday 17th November from HERE.

The Smile – March 2024 Tour Dates:

Thursday 7th March – Dublin – 3Arena

Wednesday 13th March – Copenhagen – K.B. Hallen

Friday 15th March – Brussels – Forest National

Saturday 16th March – Amsterdam – AFAS Live

Monday 18th March – Brighton – Brighton Centre*

Tuesday 19th March – Manchester – 02 Apollo*

Wednesday 20th March – Glasgow – SEC Armadillo*

Friday 22nd March – Birmingham O2 Academy*

Saturday 23rd March – London – Alexandra Palace*

*https://gigst.rs/TheSmile2024

The Smile’s new album ‘Wall Of Eyes’ is the follow up to the band’s 2022 debut LP ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’, which received critical acclaim from the likes of The Guardian, Pitchfork, The Observer, The Needle Drop, Rolling Stone, New York Magazine, Uncut and MOJO, and more.

The Smile played a series of brilliantly received live shows in the US and Mexico in June and July of this year and released ‘Bending Hectic’ from the new album in June, having initially debuted the song at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2022.

The Smile’s new album ‘Wall Of Eyes’ will be released on 26th January on XL Recordings, pre-order the album HERE.

