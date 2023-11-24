Scores of pupils came to Jubilee Square today to join a protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The protest was organised by a group called Parents4Palestine Brighton. Its spokeswoman, who gave her name just as Saoirse, said about 60 to 70 children turned up, mainly from secondary schools but also from primary schools and nurseries.

Varndean School sent a letter to parents saying 40 of its students had joined the protest, and warned this would be marked as an unauthorised absence.

Copies of a far-left paper called Socialist Appeal with the headline “Intifada Now” were being handed out by adults to the children, along with fliers for a meeting hosted by the Socialist Workers Party arguing against a two-state solution.

Tegwen Edwards, aged 14, one of the young people taking part in the strike said: “Adults in power have time and again proved their incompetence and inability to respond to emergencies and life threatening situations.

“We are striking today because we are finished with standing in the margins. We stand with the children of Gaza as we hope other’s would stand with us if we were being indiscriminately bombed and murdered.”

A four-day pause in fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas began early this morning, with the militants pledging to free 50 of the around 240 hostages held in Gaza in return for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.