Scores of pupils came to Jubilee Square today to join a protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
The protest was organised by a group called Parents4Palestine Brighton. Its spokeswoman, who gave her name just as Saoirse, said about 60 to 70 children turned up, mainly from secondary schools but also from primary schools and nurseries.
Varndean School sent a letter to parents saying 40 of its students had joined the protest, and warned this would be marked as an unauthorised absence.
Copies of a far-left paper called Socialist Appeal with the headline “Intifada Now” were being handed out by adults to the children, along with fliers for a meeting hosted by the Socialist Workers Party arguing against a two-state solution.
Tegwen Edwards, aged 14, one of the young people taking part in the strike said: “Adults in power have time and again proved their incompetence and inability to respond to emergencies and life threatening situations.
“We are striking today because we are finished with standing in the margins. We stand with the children of Gaza as we hope other’s would stand with us if we were being indiscriminately bombed and murdered.”
A four-day pause in fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas began early this morning, with the militants pledging to free 50 of the around 240 hostages held in Gaza in return for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.
Basically grooming children into taking one side over another in a foreign religious conflict.
there was no grooming, i was one of the kids and it was a choice to be there because we wanted to make clear we wont stand by while children are being killed
Which ones. The Israeli babies that Hamas roasted in ovens. Or the 80% of children that were tortured 80% and beheaded. They were died with their hands around their back and burned to death. Or do you mean the 30 Israeli children held hostage and no doubt being tortured. You should be ashamed of supporting a terorrist organisation like this.
we don’t support Hamas, you must not know what the protest was about. we stand with the Palestinian children and people who were murdered.
so you feel no sorrow for the atrocities carried out by the Hamas terrorists???
The children and young people that attended today were inspirational and the passion showed in their poetry, songs and attendance speaks volumes!!!
This is such an important message to be spreading and I personally condemn Any school or teacher who punishes these young minds and souls for what they quite rightly believe in and are standing up for when the people in power are NOT!
What is happening in Palestine and on the Gaza strip must be exposed and stopped!!! If our government. Continues to blatantly deny any responsibility or take any action we, the people must!!!
Keep spreading the love!!!
Hamas are not spreading the love. They are hate-fuelled mass murderers and deliberately expose ordinary Palestinians to violence, maiming and death. If you’re a young, gay Palestinian, you face being tortured and killed. They want to destroy not just a nation, but an entire race. Why are our schools turning out a generation if Nazi sympathisers?
I totally agree and if these young females want a future forget it look what has happened to the women in Iran and Afghanistan
As a young female who actually attended this protest I can proudly say that my peers and I do NOT support Hamas and we advocate for the human rights of anyone. THAT was the point of the protest and I am offended that you can even insinuate otherwise.
The teachers responsible for encouraging kids to support Hamas terrorists must be identified & suspended.
There’s no ceasefire because Hamas slaughtered 1,400 innocents on 7th October, & kidnapped children & elderly as hostages.
By going on this protest Brighton kids are supporting a vile racist terrorist group who also execute Gays & Lesbians. Brighton has a large Gay community, they won’t like teachers telling school kids to support murderous homophobic terrorists.
no teachers were involved, it was a choice from the students
Carmen, you think you understand what’s going on in Israel/Gaza but unfortunately most adults don’t fully understand the complex history of the region and its people and because mainstream news is biased towards Far Left Causes led by Saint Jeremy you and millions of others only get a biased view. I’m sorry that you have been brought up with such a narrow mindset of parents/guardians. I applaud your humanitarian principles and hope that you will use your intelligence to seek out other views, if this is really something you are passionate about for example, try Honest Reporting website.
Clearly, the teachers have no control over their students as they wouldn’t have left school if they had any respect for the school.
That makes no sense 😭. We left easily because teachers aren’t legally allowed to physically prevent us. I do have respect for my school and am thankful for my education, however I believe that the mass genocide of thousands is more important than double maths on a Friday morning
Carmen my dear. You haven’t read the article before commenting.
I Quote “The protest was organised by a group called Parents4Palestine Brighton”.
So? That protest was still completely the choice of the children, and my friend is correct- there were no teachers involved.
we did not march in support of hamas, we marched in solidarity with the palestinian children and adults experiencing a genocide. i, alongside other people marching are lgbtq+ and do not support hamas nor their prejudices, but we stand with the people of palestine experiencing a genocide. you have it so wrong.
What a shame you didn’t march in support of the Israeli children who were murdered by Hamas. Those terrorists are turning the Palestine flag into a symbol as repugnant as the Nazi swastika, and you are lending them your support.
If they have to march, couldn’t they call for the release of all those hostages held by Hamas. Hostages who were taken during the slaughter of hundreds of people, including music lovers at a festival. Hamas also oppresses and kills its own people, and prevents them leaving places of danger. These schoolchildren have been duped into siding with terrorists. There’s much to criticise Netanyahu for, and his Government, but it’s not hard to understand why they want to destroy Hamas after the massacre last month just as the Allies had to destroy the Nazi war machine 80 years ago. And now hundreds of local schoolchildren here think it’s somehow OK to side with mass murderers who, like Hitler, want to wipe out the Jewish people.
I really don’t think you know what you are talking about, we are not here for hamas or the Israeli government, we are here for a permanent ceasefire and for the innocent children and people being murdered. We are here for basic human rights for palestinian people and not the palistinian government. If you are associating us with Hitler than I think you need to think about how you could be. The Israeli state is killing tens of thousands of people including over 6000 children. We stand for peace and people
Excuse me? Once again,nobody who attended this PEACFUL protest support Hamas, nor support terrorism or mass murder. The entire point of the protest was peace. This protest was for solidarity of the Palestinian CIVILIANS,not of Hamas. Also, there is a difference between destroying Hamas and bombing innocent people (including children). I’m not particularly sure about you but I believe that innocent children being killed is disgraceful which is why i support neither the Israeli government or Hamas.
why you’s hating, clearly none of u actually listened to what the protest was about, this was about a ceasefire between both sides and just overall peace between them.
The protest does not support hamas.
I just want to make this clear. They are NOT in support of either hamas or the israelie government. They ARE in support of the civilians on BOTH sides – Gaza and Israel – who are being attacked by their governing bodies.
They aren’t supporting the homophobic nor racist and Unethical things hamas does, that does not make sense because half of them are gay.
They aren’t being groomed, this was students standing up for their own opinions and showing support, this was all voluntary and definitely arranged of their own volition.
Ahh well, if you’re talking about civilians that’s alright then, as they wouldn’t cheer, rejoice, spit on a young Israeli girl paraded dead around town would they? You may wish to de-propagandise yourself by checking out this poll >>> according to ‘AWRAD . ORG’, over 84% of ‘Palestinians’ extremely or somewhat support Hamas’s sick slaughter and kidnapping. So if you’re supporting the civilians of Gaza/Palestinian areas then I presume you’re not talking about the thousands of ‘civilians’ who aid and abet Hamas, which leaves just 16% – you may wish to make this clear next time although I hope there won’t be a next time for this terrorist grooming of children. I take it you’re aware that when Hamas broke through the barriers (which were in place to stop them killing Jews) on 7/10 that they were followed by thousands of young Gazan men, who then celebrated raping the young women in the Kibbutz.
‘Which leaves just 16%’ . You have the same murderous logic as ISIS. The UK and US public routinely elect and re-elect governments which bomb and destroy Middle Eastern countries. (and btw The Israeli public fully supports their apartheid state and has universal service in the army which brutally enforces apartheid and occupation ) Bombing the civilians of the UK and US or indeed carpet bombing Tel Aviv would be just as evil an act as the current bombing of Gaza is. This genocidal Israeli campaign will only ensure further horrors are committed. Today These kids marched for Peace and justice , not endless war and retribution. You could learn a thing or 2 from them .
The article states clearly that this was organised by a group called ‘Parents4Palestine’, so commenters here saying that the kids did this ‘of their own volition’ and were supporting civlians on both sides are simply being dishonest.
What they hope to achieve aside from feeling good about themselves for five minutes I can’t imagine.
Using your kids for political point scoring is pretty disgusting.
Absolutely agree, straight out of Hamas’s schoolbook
me and one of the kids that went wasn’t forced or used, the strike that took place was mostly organised by a child, like the time and we took part finding people who would like to take part. no one was used we just found an opportunity to express our views
me as one of the kids*^
the quote from the 14yr old…. i think you mean 41 yr old parent!!
Just because when you were 14 you may not have had the vocabulary or literary capacity doesn’t mean my friend doesn’t. It’s an insult to her and everyone else’s intelligence that you think we cannot think for ourselves. Once again, we went to this protest of our own accord. We have not been forced, groomed or manipulated into this.
The hard left antisemites were in attendance, handing out their propaganda and message of hate to 14 year olds. We all stand idly by. What a disgrace.
If you were not there and all the information you can gather is from a local news site then I would advise you to shut up, as clearly you have no idea of what you are talking about
All the love and support to these kids who want to stop other children being killed.
Great to see young people standing up for what they believe in. There were many school age youngsters on the 5th November demonstration in Brighton. For those who throw accusations around about how these kids aee being duped, I was a teacher and am a parent. I know how hard it is to get schol students to do something that don’t want to do. Youngsters are outraged at the savagery inflicted by the Israeli state on the people of Gaza. 5000 kids dead already, that’s why these fantastic youngsters came out today.
Yes, vile little terrorist supporters.
The fact that you (whom I’m assuming is an adult) think that it’s ok to call children vile terrorist supporters (when it is quite the contrary) already says enough about your personality and attitude towards others
so why not in their own time rather than getting a jolly morning out of school!
Because it was to make a statement and spread awareness??
Well done to the kids! Amnesty International, Human rights watch, B’Tselem and other Human rights orgs have denounced Israel as an apartheid state. Palestinian children are subjected to brutal occupation and settler violence in the West Bank (where Hamas has no power). In Gaza, effectively a concentration camp under a 15 year siege we have witnessed mass ethnic cleansing with. Israel targeting schools , churches, hospitals and refugee camps , slaughtering 6.000 children and cutting off water , food electricity and fuel in a barbaric collective punishment while our government cheers them on. This is not a war on Hamas ( they will be made stronger than ever) it is a war on children. A mass Ethnic cleansing that will go down as one of the greatest crimes of our century. These kids will at least be able to say they didn’t stay silent.
What a hate fueled rant !
Israel was attacked on 7th October & is defending itself.
7th October will never happen again.
The kids will learn in school that Hamas were responsible for all the death & destruction.
I don’t think ‘defending yourself’ means performing a genocide on the people of gaza
I was one of the children who marched today, the march was for a ceasefire. But of course we were showing support and love for the people of Palestine. For over 70 years Palestinian people have been occupied by the Israeli government. Hundreds of companies stand with Israel, our own Prime minister stands with Israel. When people on the internet such as actors speak up for Palestine they get silenced. Melissa Barrera (main character in Scream 5 and 6) Spoke up on instagram and showed she stood with Palestine and Scream fired her. And said they won’t stand for antisemitism. We weren’t protesting against Israelis and jews. We just want peace and love on both sides. We aren’t just silly kids just having a day off school, we are young adults with voices and we won’t be silenced.