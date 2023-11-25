A Brighton arts venue is to host an evolving sequence of films on the nature of grief tomorrow (Sunday 26 November).

Fabrica, in Duke Street, Brighton, is screening A Peculiar Shade of Blue: A Filmic Study on the Nature of Grief by the film-maker and performance artist Rowan Jacqueline.

The sequence was described as “an immersive sequence of six slow cinematic films to chart a journey through the nature of grief in our times”.

Fabrica said: “Shot entirely within the landscape of the devastatingly beautiful Cornish coast during the constraints of the covid-19 pandemic, this solo piece is intended as a vehicle for exploration.”

Each film – or stanza – is intended to work in isolation while together combining as a complete experience.

Fabrica also said: “A Peculiar Shade of Blue travels its audience through different phases of grief and subsequent terrain to open out its language as an essential and natural part of the human experience.

“The piece is interested in listening closely to the intelligence of grief in order to understand it and its role in renewal better rather than squeezing it into a known interpretation as is often the case.

“The meditative and ambient quality of slow cinema asks the audience to step out of the frenetic tempo of everyday life, immerse in the long, slow rhythms of geological time and, in doing so, observe, from a different perspective and in fine detail, how the ancient language of grief might naturally unfold if left unobstructed through the nuanced relationship between body and earth.

“A Peculiar Shade of Blue has been in continued development since 2020 as an ongoing, interactive film-theatre project.

“Through an extended structure, audience members are invited to enter a process of reflection, to spend a little time in contemplation before the event and join a discussion after films.”

A Peculiar Shade of Blue: A Filmic Study on the Nature of Grief is due to screen at Fabrica, 40 Duke Street, Brighton, BN1 1AG, tomorrow (Sunday 26 November) from 2pm to 8pm.

Standard tickets cost £15 and are available from Fabrica, with the event suitable for audiences of 16 years and older.