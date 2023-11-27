A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a 10-year-old boy in Ovingdean.

Anthony Stocks, 53, will appear in court next Friday accused of the attack on the boy at cliffs by Ovingdean roundabout last September.

The boy, who was visiting Brighton with his family, fell 100ft onto the undercliff walk below.

Emergency services were called to the cliff face at around 5pm on Saturday, 24 September to a report of a person falling from height.

The boy was found to have suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to St George’s Hospital in London.

Stocks, of Iceni Close, Goring, near Reading, has also been charged with raping a girl under 13 in Oxfordshire between 2017 and September 2022.

He was charged after a joint investigation by Thames Valley Police and Sussex Police.

Stocks appeared before Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Crown Court next Friday (8 December).