Two Labour councillors have been removed from committees while an investigation takes place into as yet unspecified allegatons.

Bharti Gajjar and Chandni Mistry, both of whom were elected for the first time in May, are under investigation by the Labour Party.

Both women have been removed from positions on outside bodies and committees.



Brighton and Hove Labour chief whip, Cllr Amanda Grimshaw, said: “Pending the outcome of an investigation by the Labour Party, Cllr Gajjar and Cllr Mistry have been removed from their positions on outside bodies, committees and lead member roles until the investigation is complete.

“They are also currently not permitted to attend Labour Group meetings.”

Cllr Gajjar is ward councillor for Kemptown, and Cllr Mistry for Queens Park.