Hundreds of people are calling for more to be done to stop a park in Hove has falling into disrepair.

People using Wish Park in Hove say large parts of it are now unusable because of neglect.

The outdoor gym was removed in 2021, and efforts to replace it have stalled. The football pitch was damaged by the circus in the spring, and not repaired since, meaning it can’t be used.

The cricket pitch was damaged earlier this month when a council van drove over it after heavy rain. And the previously keen volunteer gardening group has all but given up.

The issues have been exacerbated by the loss of its dedicated park keeper, Gerald Flanagan, who was put on the side of a Brighton and Hove bus in 2021 in recognition for his hard work.

David O’Dell has started a petition calling for more to be done to maintain the park, which has been signed by more than 1,700 people at the time of publication.

He said: “It just gets worse and worse and when we think it can’t get any worse, it does.

“In 2021, the gym equipment was taken away. The Friends of Wish Park got funding from Veolia for replacement equipment and council funding, but then nothing happened.

“They had the circus on the park in April or May this year and when they left they had been there fore about six weeks and the ground was damaged and the council didn’t do anything about it.

“They didn’t repair it at the time. I was playing football and it was lethal – the ball just going off in different directions.

“When the football season started, the kids’ teams first game there was a child concussed and another with a twisted ankle because of all the holes and unlevel ground. The council then stopped organised games being played there.

“The gardening group has lost interest. The park keeper used to help them and organised them and provided strimmers and power tools.

“It’s a really well used park which is not being used because of what the council is doing. They’re totally not interested.”

A spokesman for Brighton and Hove City Council said the money for the new gym equipment wasn’t taken up before because the council couldn’t match the funding.

But he said co-funding with an external organisation had now been agreed and a project manager appointed to work with the Friends of Wish Park.

He said: “We are very aware that there are several issues relating to the management of Wish Park that are causing concerns for residents.

To find a way forward, we will be engaging with residents and businesses concerned about the park in the coming weeks.

“One pitch at Wish Park is currently out of use. This is due to planned events and sports play on this surface during the summer, not a lack of maintenance.

“We’re really sorry about this, and are working hard to get the pitch reinstated as soon as we can.”