Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a flat in Hove this evening.

Four engines are currently at the address in Farm Road, by the Coopers Cask pub.

The pub is currently shut, having been evacuated by the fire service.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have asked people to avoid the area.

We are currently have four fire engines in attendance at a fire in Farm Road, #Hove. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/UuhPheIMR2 — East Sussex FRS (@EastSussexFRS) November 29, 2023

More as we get it.