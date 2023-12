Police are appealing for information after an electric bike was stolen from Hove Lagoon.

On November 6, between 11am and 11.15am, a bike was taken from outside of the Hove Lagoon Café.

We would like to speak with the men seen in the picture as they may be able to assist our enquiries.

If you have any information which could aid identification, you can make a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 467 of 06/11.