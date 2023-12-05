Drivers who park without permission at St Peter’s Church, in Brighton, could soon face enforcement action, a senior councillor said today (Tuesday 5 December).

Labour councillor Trevor Muten also said that the council could block access to the public open space in the church grounds.

A growing number of people have been parking without permission in the grounds of St Peter’s – even when a councillor took to remonstrating herself.

But Green councillor Sue Shanks said that she was ignored when she tried to steer someone away from the unauthorised and unofficial car park at the church.

Councillor Shanks said that several residents had contacted her about the problem which started after permits were given to NHS staff to park there while a lung screening lorry was operating from the site.

The councillor, who represents West Hill and North Laine, said that she wanted action taken quickly.

She said: “There are lots of things you could do. You could put leaflets on cars and ask them to move and put a barrier across to stop people driving in.

“I went around there the other night and shouted at somebody but he just ignored me because people think it’s a car park and the signs are too small.

“It is something that people are really bothered about and I think we do need to move quickly on it.”

Councillor Shanks also asked why Brighton and Hove City Council had not given the nurses permits to use the nearby London Road car park.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten said that there were always essential vehicles associated with events in public spaces and up to three nurses were permitted to park there because they needed to be near by.

Councillor Muten, who chairs the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “Our parks and legal team are currently assessing the best long-term solution to stop drivers from parking there.

“Implementing a long-term solution is a matter of priority to the council. Options considered include a combination of enforcement action and blocking access.”

He told the committee at Hove Town Hall that enforcement action would start “shortly” while a senior transport official Mark Prior said that barriers could be put in place as a short-term option to prevent cars from moving on to the site.