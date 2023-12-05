The King Alfred Leisure Centre has shut unexpectedly once again – this time because it has no water.

Brighton and Hove City Council tweeted this afternoon that the centre is likely to remain closed for the next few days because of an ongoing mains water issue.

The Freedom Leisure website says: “We have been experiencing ongoing issues with the water at the King Alfred.

“We currently have no water to the building and therefore we have no toilets, showers or handwashing facilities.

“We have taken the decision to close initially today (Dec 5) and tomorrow and will hopefully be able to provide further updates as things progress on site tomorrow. ”

Southern Water has been approached for comment.

The centre’s pools were closed for several weeks at the beginning of this year when its ageing heating control panels failed.

Then, the council said that due to its age, the King Alfred building is becoming increasing difficult to operate and maintain.

Plans to replace the ageing leisure centre have stalled in recent years after a developer pulled out of an ambitious scheme to build a new centre alongside hundreds of homes.

Crest Nicholson had been selected by Brighton and Hove City Council to redevelop the site in 2016, but rising building costs and uncertainties led it to abandon its plans in 2019.

However, the council this year asked for suggestions for sites for a new centre. A final choice of options for a new leisure facility in Hove, which could include developing the existing site, will be announced early next year.

On site work is expected to begin in 2025. The council said last month it aims to keep the existing centre open until completion of the new facility.