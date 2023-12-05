Problems with rubbish and recycling collections are dominating the time set aside for questions at meetings that were set up to tackle housing-related problems.

Instead, community engagement officials are promising to bring up any problems promptly at weekly Monday morning operational meetings at Cityclean, Brighton and Hove City Council’s rubbish and recycling service.

Tenant and leaseholder representatives have for some years raised problems – including those relating to bins and bin stores at council block of flats – through the council’s housing management panels.

Answers have then been given at the next quarterly housing panel meeting, meaning a long wait for reps and the tenants and leaseholders they represent.

Community engagement manager Sam Warren spelt out the new process at the north area housing management panel yesterday (Monday 4 December).

Reps would be able to contact a community engagement official who would then take it to the weekly Cityclean operational meeting, speeding up the process.

Ms Warren said that Cityclean did not have the capacity to send managers to each of the four area housing panels.

She added: “We mainly try to use area panels for housing issues and we, the community engagement team, have looked at other ways to raise issues about other things to get them resolved more quickly.”

Ms Warren said that the new process would enable crews to identify issues and target them more quickly because often the complaints did not reach the right person.

Problems on council estates range from weeks without collections and not enough bins for flats to rubbish left next to communal bins and fly-tipping.

Residents who do not live in a council property can report missed collections online or raise other issues requiring a clean-up through the council website.