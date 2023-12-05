Skateboarders and rollerskaters have called on the council to allow skating to return to St Peter’s Square to stop antisocial car parking.

The square was opened in autumn 2020, as part of the reworking of road and green space through Valley Gardens. In its first year, it was popular with younger skateboarders and rollerskaters attracted to the flat surface.

Office workers and parents also used the benches in the square to eat their lunch and watch the skaters and boarders.

But in autumn 2021, No Skating signs were put up – and the benches were stolen, with rumours they had been set fire to by street drinkers elsewhere n the city centre.

After the cars started being parked there, some people called for the No Skating signs to be taken down so the square could be reclaimed.

Eva Marie Wilshere said: “I used to love going there to skate, and as a newbie who’s also disabled, I find it more comfortable and easier to visit for roller-skating than anywhere else in Brighton.”

Katy Stoddard said: “It was such a lovely mix of experienced and learner skaters, my daughter for one would never brave the skate park but happily practiced roller-skating and skateboarding there.”

And Charlotte Bray said: “I would love to see it return to a skate-welcoming zone. It was much more friendly and inclusive than the Level and included far more people learning to roller skate. Having benches there meant parents could sit and watch their kids. It had such a great vibe last summer.”

Brighton and Hove City Council last week put up no parking signs and temporary fencing in a bid to stop people parking on the land in Valley Gardens – but nothing has worked.

It said a Christmas tree seller was due to set up there on Thursday – but today, there was nothing in the square but cars.

Brighton and Hove News spoke to three drivers who had parked on the square today. One shrugged as he said he had seen the no parking signs, but everyone else was, and it was “human nature”.

Another said she had just dropped off her bike and didn’t want to park illegally elsewhere.

A third simply walked away.

A council spokesma said: “We put up the No Skating signs in autumn 2021 following complaints about noise nuisance. We have no current plans to remove them.

“Unfortunately some of the benches we installed near St Peter’s church were stolen. We’re not aware of any being burnt.

“Given our current very difficult financial situation we have no current plans to replace them.”