A large number of armed police were spotted in Moulsecoomb today.

A police helicopter was also seen also circling the Moulsecoomb and Bevendean area and critical care ambulances were also on the scene.

A “police incident” has been reported in The Hwy, Moulsecoomb and Norwich Drive, Bevendean.

Armed police and police dogs were also sighted in Birdham Road, Moulsecoomb from 11.50am.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the incident could be a robbery of a local supermarket.

Brighton and Hove Buses tweeted: “Due to a police incident Norwich Drive in Bevendean is currently blocked.

“Service #BH48 are diverting via Heath Hill Avenue and Leybourne Road until further notice.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.