The King Alfred will remain closed until at least Saturday as the leisure centre is still without water.

The centre closed on Tuesday when an issue with the mains meant there was no water supply.

Today, the website of Freedom Leisure, which runs the centre for Brighton and Hove City Council, said it will be closed today and tomorrow too.

It said: “We have been experiencing ongoing issues with our water supply at the King Alfred and we will continue to be closed Thursday and Friday this week.

“We are hoping to reopen for the weekend once our contractor has completed the required works. We will provide an update closer to the weekend with further information.

“We currently have no water to the building and therefore we have no toilets, handwashing facilities, showers or heating.”

Plans to replace the ageing leisure centre have stalled in recent years after a developer pulled out of an ambitious scheme to build a new centre alongside hundreds of homes.

Crest Nicholson had been selected by Brighton and Hove City Council to redevelop the site in 2016, but rising building costs and uncertainties led it to abandon its plans in 2019.

However, the council this year asked for suggestions for sites for a new centre. A final choice of options for a new leisure facility in Hove, which could include developing the existing site, will be announced early next year.

On site work is expected to begin in 2025. The council said last month it aims to keep the existing centre open until completion of the new facility.