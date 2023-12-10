The acclaimed Latitude Festival is poised to return to the beautiful Henham Park in Suffolk from July 25th to 28th, 2024. Headliners Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar, and Sara Pascoe spearhead an eclectic lineup that fuses music with the arts across an immersive cultural weekend. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday 12th December at 11am HERE. Pre-sale tickets are available now.

Festival fans can prepare for a joyous weekend of uninhibited discovery with a bill packed with the most exciting artists across music and the arts, plus foodie feasts, relaxing retreats, family fun, and counter-cultural club nights. Today, Latitude announces the first acts for its 2024 edition, with much more to come.

In a UK festival exclusive, the iconic British band Duran Duran was the first to be announced last month. Latitude provides the perfect stage for Duran Duran to showcase their groundbreaking sound and style. Duran Duran has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, in addition to scoring 21 Top 20 UK hits. Their numerous awards and accolades include eight Lifetime Achievement Awards, two GRAMMY® Awards, two Ivor Novellos, two BRIT Awards (including “Outstanding Contribution to Music” in 2004), and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Duran Duran’s John Taylor said: “We are excited to be making Latitude our sole UK performance next summer. It’s a great festival, and it’s been a long time since Duran has been in that part of the country. In fact, it’s our first time ever in Suffolk. We are riding high on the reception our new ‘Danse Macabre’ album has received and looking forward to bringing music from that record, all the way back to our 1981 debut album. See you there!”

Hot on the heels of their huge Summer Solstice II show announcement, Leicester’s iconic rock superstars Kasabian will also headline Latitude with an exclusive festival performance. The band have achieved 6 UK number one albums to their name and have sold over 5.5 million albums worldwide. They have won a BRIT Award, seven NME Awards and have headlined Glastonbury Festival, Reading & Leeds Festival. Last summer saw the release of The Alchemist’s Euphoria, their seventh studio Album and 6th No 1, to great acclaim. Fans can expect a career-spanning set and possibly even material from their much anticipated forthcoming album, Happenings, which is expected to be released just in time for Latitude in Summer 2024. Known for their infectious energy, chart-topping hits and explosive live performances, this will be a must see performance.

The group, made up of Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter, said “This is going to be our first time at Latitude, and it’s going to be massive. We can’t wait to give you the show of your lives. See you in the summer!”

In a triumphant return to the stage, London Grammar also top the bill, showcasing the ethereal pop prowess that has garnered over a billion streams. This is the only show the band has announced for 2024. London Grammar burst onto the UK music scene in 2013. They went on to sell over two million copies of their debut album, If You Wait, and, in the process, collected an Ivor Novello, two AIM Awards, Brit Award nominations, and the iTunes Album Of The Year honour. Their sophomore album, The Truth Is A Beautiful Thing, was released in June 2017 and didn’t disappoint; it went straight into the UK charts at number 1. The group was once again nominated for a prestigious Brit Award. In August 2020, during a global shutdown, they returned with the euphoric single “Baby It’s You,” paving the way for their transformative 2021 BRIT-nominated number 1 album Californian Soil. The Balearic, trance-driven energy of the album is made for a festival stage.. The trio’s intoxicating mix of beat-driven, soulful, and Reid’s stop-you-in-your-tracks vocals are bewitching on record and stunning on stage.

London Grammar said, “We are extremely excited to announce that we will be headlining Latitude Festival next summer! It is a beautiful opportunity to play the festival for the very first time, which is so well loved. It’s also a chance for us to perform new music that we have been creating, and we can’t wait to share it at Latitude!”

British megastars Keane make their Latitude return as headliners as they celebrate 20 Years of their landmark debut album – Hopes and Fears. The record is one of the best-selling albums in U.K. chart history, having sold over 2.5 million copies in its first year. Today, Hopes and Fears has sold over 10 million records worldwide. The album’s reach was propelled by the success of the single “Somewhere Only We Know,” which is still finding a new generation of listeners today and has been streamed over a billion times. Although 2024 celebrates Hopes and Fears, Keane will be playing songs from all of their acclaimed albums, including tracks from their imperious debut through to their 2019 studio album Cause and Effect.

Tim Rice-Oxley said, “We were gutted when we missed out on playing at Latitude when it was cancelled in 2020 – so we’re over the moon to finally be playing there next year. It’s a legendary festival and we can’t wait to be there.” –

Melvin Benn, Latitude’s Festival Director, said, “Having Duran Duran, Kasabian, London Grammar, Keane, and Sara Pascoe leading the lineup at this year’s Latitude Festival truly epitomises our vision for a diverse and dynamic program. Each performer brings their unique energy and style to the bill, promising an unforgettable experience for our audience. We strive to create a space where art and music converge in the most extraordinary ways, and this year’s music headliners capture the essence of that vision.”

Globe-trotting, genre-bending Houston, Texas trio Khruangbin bring their global sound fusion—blending R&B, reggae, surf rock, and more—to the Latitude stage. Khruangbin has been on countless global tours and graced nearly every major festival stage in the world, including Glastonbury, Primavera, Coachella, & more. A tried and true touring band, Khruangbin embarked on their most monumental tour to date in 2022, which included multiple sold-out nights at LA’s Greek Theatre, NYC’s Radio City Music Hall, the Sydney Opera House, and a legendary performance at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace.

The legendary Nile Rodgers & CHIC will also play the festival. Nile Rodgers is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement winner, Apple Music Producer-in-Residence, Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman, and Hipgnosis Songs Co-founder. With CHIC, Nile pioneered a musical language with hits like “Le Freak” and sparked hip-hop with “Good Times” and “Rapper’s Delight”. His work in The CHIC Organization, including Sister Sledge (“We Are Family”) Diana Ross (“I’m Coming Out”), David Bowie (“Let’s Dance”), and Madonna (“Like A Virgin”), have sold 500+ million albums, while his Grammy Award-winning collaborations with Daft Punk (“Random Access Memories”) and Beyoncé (“Renaissance”) reflect the vanguard of contemporary hits.

Influential dance duo Orbital, aka brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll, also join the bill. Emerging from the acid house and rave scenes, their influence on electronic music spans three decades, inspiring a generation of DJs and producers with seminal tracks like “Halcyon On and On” and “Belfast.” The band’s tenth studio album – Optical Delusion was released in 2022 and included a collaboration with Sleaford Mods. The acclaimed album gave the band their first UK Album Chart Top 10 album since 1999’s Middle Of Nowhere. Their electrifying and transcendental live show is not to be missed.

Rag’n’Bone Man, the acclaimed singer behind the smash hit “Human,” is also set to grace Latitude Festival 202. Since winning the BRITs “British Breakthrough Act” and “Critics’ Choice Award” in 2017 and achieving a platinum-selling number one debut album, Rory Graham has continued to impress. His 2021 chart-topping album,Life by Misadventure, featuring a collaboration with P!nk, further demonstrates his evolving artistry. Expect an electrifying performance from this masterful vocalist.

It’s been 36 years since he first shot to fame, yet Rick Astley is now arguably a more prominent force in popular culture than he ever was. He returns to Latitude after a standout performance in 2021. The endearingly boyish 57-year-old is still winning over new fans, whether he’s performing with Foo Fighters, Take That, or Blossoms; becoming an unlikely social media sensation; or simply embracing the unending love that greets his era-defining smash ‘Never Gonna Give You Up,’ which was boosted by its use in an intensely affecting scene in ‘Ted Lasso’.

An eclectic host of acts across the music stages awaits revellers, something for everyone would be an understatement. The first few acts announced today are a taste of what is to come. Following a standout session on Glastonbury’s Acoustic Stage this summer, Irish folk rabble-rousers The Mary Wallopers join the bill alongside indie-legends Reverend and the Makers, who will perform anthem after anthems plus new material from the recent album Heatwave in the Cold North.

Throughout the weekend, three acclaimed new bands have been added to the lineup: 2023’s breakout band Picture Parlour, the electrifying rockers who have captured Courtney Love’s endorsement, the London trio Mary In The Junkyard, known for their exhilarating performances and acclaimed first single “Tuesday,” and University, punk’s most promising up-and-comers join the bill.

Latitude boasts the summer’s most extensive and impressive comedy lineup anywhere, a golden opportunity to catch the biggest names in comedy before they hit Edinburgh. This festival offers a unique chance to witness both seasoned veterans and rising stars, all in a single weekend extravaganza.

With a full lineup soon to be announced, Latitude is delighted to let fans know early that Sara Pascoe will be the first 2024 comedy headliner. The highly acclaimed comedian, writer, and actor was due to perform at this year’s festival but unfortunately had to pull out due to illness. Pascoe’s extensive TV credits include the BBC solo stand-up special LadsLadsLads; BBC2’s Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, on which she is a weekly guest contributor; Comedians Giving Lectures on Dave, which she hosted; and the BBC2 sitcom Out of Her Mind, in which she plays the lead role. In September 2021 Pascoe was announced as the host for The Great British Sewing Bee. Pascoe also wrote and performed the BBC Radio 4 series Modern Monkey and the BBC2 short Sara Pascoe vs Monogamy, which was inspired by her first book Animal. Her second book, Sex Power Money, was a Sunday Times bestseller, and the accompanying podcast of the same name garnered millions of listens and multiple award nominations during its run. Her side-splitting debut novel Weirdo was released in September to widespread critical acclaim.

Sara said, “Absolutely buzzing with excitement to be returning to the comedy arena. Instead of hibernating this winter I’ll be glittering my face, tie-dying my socks, and getting festival ready!”

And as ever, the Latitude comedy arena will support artists from the very earliest moments of their careers, all the way up to our headliners and as such, Latitude is also pleased to present new comedy talent. Winner of the Edinburgh Fringe-based comedy competition “So You Think You’re Funny?” – Samira Banks makes her Latitude debut. Banks follows in the footsteps of past winners such as Dylan Moran, Aisling Bea, and Maisie Adam, as well as Latitude headliner Sara Pascoe. Her winning set covered a lot of ground, especially regarding family history, smuggling a literal dad joke into her father’s journey from the Middle East as a refugee. Latitude will once again play host to the Chortle Student Comedy Award finalists

In 2024, Latitude continues to transcend cultural boundaries with a diverse and cutting-edge comedy, theatre and arts roster. Across the festival, a stunning bill including world-class dance, cultural visionaries, poets, podcasters, and performance artists will be unveiled shortly.

Weekend and day tickets for the festival are on sale HERE.

www.latitudefestival.com