Albion face one of the biggest games in their history and certainly their biggest in Europe so far.

Brighton and Hove News understands that England manager Gareth Southgate is at the Amex for this evening’s match.

Billy Gilmour, Simon Adingra and Kaoru Mitoma are all due to start for the Seagulls, with Jaon Steele back in goal.

Brighton-born skipper Lewis Dunk is due to lead the side out and head coach Roberto De Zerbi has also named 18-year-old Jack Hinshelwood in his starting line up.

Pascal Gross and Jan Paul van Hecke, along with Facundo Buonanotte and Joao Pedro.

Meanwhile, Evan Ferguson, Adam Lallana, Carlos Baleba and Joel Veltman are among the subs.

Jakub Moder is out injured.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Vitor Oliveria are in the starting side for Marseille.

The visitors need only a draw to finish top of the group.