Two teenage boys were arrested after a fight at Churchill Square shopping centre, Sussex Police said today (Saturday 16 December).

The force said: “Police have made two arrests following an altercation in Brighton.

“Officers were called to the incident at a shop in Churchill Square at around 3pm on Thursday (14 December).

“Three boys and a man were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“Following inquiries, a 14-year-old boy, from Telscombe Cliffs and a 16-year-old boy, from Eastbourne, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

“They remain in police custody at this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing in locating other parties involved.

“Following the incident, there was an increased police presence in the area to ensure the safety of the public, with a continued visibility to provide further reassurance.”

Chief Inspector Andrew Saville said: “Violence and anti-social behaviour such as this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We are aware that a video of the incident is circulating on social media and we ask the public to refrain from any speculation as this could undermine the ongoing investigation.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help police with their inquiries, can report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 757 of 14/12.”